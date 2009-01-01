Productivity

Search apps
ghostwriter
Distraction-free text editor for Markdown
TickTick
Your wonderful to-do & task list to make all things done and get life well organized.
Portfolio Performance
Track the performance of an investment portfolio
ElectronMail
Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
Zettlr
A Markdown editor for the 21st century
Getting Things GNOME!
Personal tasks and TODO-list items organizer
jPDF Tweak
Swiss Army Knife for PDF files
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app
Clipboard
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere
XMind 8
Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.
RedNotebook
Graphical diary and journal
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
Gramps
Manage genealogical information, perform genealogical research and analysis
KMyMoney
Personal finance manager based on double-entry bookkeeping
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
FocusWriter
Fullscreen word processor
Reminders
Set reminders for yourself
gLabels
Create labels, business cards and media covers
Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Sigil
Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor
Flowtime
Spend your time wisely
Notes-Up
Your New Notebook
PDF Chain
PDF Chain is a graphical user interface for the PDF Toolkit (PDFtk)
CorePDF
A simple lightweight PDF viewer
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
