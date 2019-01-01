Productivity

Search apps
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
PDFedit
PDF editor with ability to browse/edit the tree of raw pdf objects
Crow Translate
A simple and lightweight translator
Apostrophe
Edit Markdown in style
O20.Word
Open Source MS Word 2019 clone... for Linux
HomeBank
Free, easy, personal accounting, for everyone
Birdtray
System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird
Planner
Never worry about forgetting things again
MarkText
Next generation markdown editor
PDF Slicer
A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents
TeXstudio
LaTeX editor
Monero GUI
Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency
Denaro
Manage your personal finances
Frog
Extract text from images
PDF Tricks
Tricks for PDF Files
PDF Mix Tool
An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files
Trilium Notes
Build your personal knowledge base
Paper Clip
Edit PDF document metadata
AbiWord
A word processor
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Typora
A minimal Markdown reading & writing app
Arianna
EBook Reader
Planify
Never worry about forgetting things again
Freeplane
Mind Mapping, Knowledge Management, Project Management. Develop, organize and communicate your ideas and knowledge in the most effective way
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
1
2
3
4
...
7