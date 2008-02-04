Search apps
Productivity
Productivity
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors
Office productivity suite
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
Foliate
A simple and modern eBook viewer
WPS Office
WPS Office Suite
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
Okular
Document Viewer
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
Joplin
A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.
Xournal++
Take handwritten notes
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
Xmind (2023)
Mind Mapping & Brainstorming
Zotero
Collect, organize, cite, and share research
BlueMail
BlueMail Email and Calendar App
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
GnuCash
Manage your finances, accounts, and investments
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
