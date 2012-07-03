Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Networking
Networking
273 results
Forge Sparks
Get git forges notifications
Quaternion
Qt5-based client for Matrix networks
SparkleShare
Magic self hosted Git file sync
Ruqola
Rocket Chat Client
SSH-MITM
ssh mitm server for security audits
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
Comic Sticks
Read xkcd: a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language
Poezio
Poezio is a free console XMPP client
Gyre
A downloader for videos from Coub
JackTrip
Connect and play with other musicians
Spectral
IM client for the Matrix protocol
Rest Scope
A simple http/rest testing tool built with D and GtkD.
Dash Electrum
Lightweight Dash client
Icalingua++
A Linux client for QQ and more
Qcm
A Qt client for netease cloud music
MinesTRIX
A privacy focused social media based on Matrix
Moment
Customizable and keyboard-operable Matrix client
IRPF 2022
File your taxes in Brazil
Gobby
Edit text files collaboratively
Lith
WeeChat Relay Client
Tally for Plausible
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
Métier
Multi-currency blockchain wallet and Open-Transactions client
Vertcoin Core
Fully validating Vertcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
Brosix
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Max Control
Control software for Max! devices
Lobjur
A simple lobste.rs client
Electrum-GRS
Lightweight Groestlcoin client
Groestlcoin Core
Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
VergeCurrency
VergeCurrency, A secure and user-friendly digital currency.
kel-agent
An amateur radio web agent
1
...
7
8
9
10