Networking
273 results
Chats
Messaging application for mobile and desktop
Angelfish Web Browser
Webbrowser for mobile devices
Fldigi
Amateur Radio Sound Card Communications
ThinLinc Client
The Linux remote desktop server built on open source technology
Eolie
Web browser
Seafile Client
Seafile file sync and share desktop client
Thunder
Xunlei download. 迅雷下载。
Alovoa
Open-source online dating application
Konversation
IRC client
Outline Manager
Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server
Communique
RSS Reader with cross-platform sync
LinuxDC++
A file-sharing client for the Direct Connect network
VirusTotal Uploader
Upload files to virustotal.com
Geopard
A gemini browser
NCSA Mosaic
The NSCA Mosaic Web Browser
Zulip
Zulip Desktop Client for Linux
Synology Cloud Station Backup
Real-time backup saving you from massive data loss
Vieb
Vim Inspired Electron Browser
Flrig
Amateur Radio Rig Control
gPodder-adaptive
Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike
DavMail
DavMail POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP Exchange Gateway
Banking
Keep track of your finance with FinTS online banking
VServer
Access your files from any device on the same network
Axolotl
Axolotl is a crossplattform Signal client
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
Feather
Monero desktop wallet
RSS Guard Lite
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
Torrent File Editor
Edit and create .torrent files
Tremotesf
Remote GUI for Transmission BitTorrent client
