Networking
273 results
Linux QQ
Online instant messaging service
Nicotine+
Graphical client for the Soulseek network
Monero GUI
Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency
Wike
Search and read Wikipedia articles
What IP
Info on your IP
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Baidu Netdisk
Baidu Netdisk desktop client
Jami
Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform
Tangram
Browser for your pinned tabs
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
Arianna
EBook Reader
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
HexChat
IRC Client
Rocket.Chat
Open Source Team Communication
Fluffychat
Chat with your friends
WebTorrent
Streaming torrent app
Franz
Messenger for the desktop
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
Firestorm Viewer
Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds
Usermode FTP Server
Access your files from another device
Kasts
Podcast application
VGrive
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
Open Lens
The Kubernetes IDE
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
SDRangel
TX & RX Software Defined Radio
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
Gabut Download Manager
Simple and Fast Download Manager
Mumble
Low latency encrypted VoIP client
Cockpit Client
Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit
Moosync
Customizable music player
