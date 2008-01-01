Search apps
Networking
Networking
273 results
Mailspring
The best email app for people and teams at work
Open Drive (Google Drive Client)
Open source GUI client for Google Drive
Falkon
Web Browser
KTorrent
BitTorrent Client
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
Dialect
Translate between languages
TeamSpeak
TeamSpeak VoIP application
Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences
Tutanota (Experimental)
Encrypted email client
Torrhunt
Torrent Search Engine
Ferdium
Messenger for the desktop
Thincast Remote Desktop Client
A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows
Session Desktop
Private messenger
Tuba
Browse the Fediverse
TigerVNC Viewer
Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop
Motrix
A full-featured download manager
Synology Drive
Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees
Clash for Windows
Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.
Birdtray
System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird
HakuNeko
A cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites
Feeds
News reader for GNOME
Midori Web Browser
A fast and lightweight web browser
Mattermost
An open source platform for developer collaboration.
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
ONVIFViewer
View and control network cameras using the ONVIF protocol
OnionShare
Securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
Fluent Reader
Modern desktop RSS reader
FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux
KRDC
Connect with RDP or VNC to another computer
