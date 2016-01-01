Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Networking
Networking
273 results
Transmission
Download and share files over BitTorrent
Yandex Browser
The web browser from Yandex
discord-screenaudio
A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Element
Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps
Mullvad Browser
Free the internet from mass surveillance
MEGAsync
Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.
Connections
View and use other desktops
Viber
We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from
Google Earth Pro
3D planet viewer
Parabolic
Download web video and audio
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Syncthing GTK
GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing
Microsoft Edge (dev)
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Caprine
Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app
Waterfox
A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
PuTTY
SSH, Telnet and Rlogin client
Free Download Manager
FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.
Google Chrome (unstable)
The web browser from Google
WebCord
A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron
Wireshark
Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer
Geary
Send and receive email
Zenmap
A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
Deluge
A fully-featured BitTorrent Client
Floorp
Floorp browser
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
1
2
3
4
...
10