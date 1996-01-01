Graphics & Photography

Search apps
Laigter
Tool to generate normal, specular, occlussion and parallax maps for 2D textures
KGraphViewer
A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
KXStitch
A cross stitch pattern creator
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
Svgvi
SVG viewer and editor using XML declarations
Makhber
Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data
SymbolEditor
A cross stitch symbol editor
LDView
LDraw model viewer
Pure Data (Pd)
A real-time graphical programming environment for live interactive computer music
Mosaic
An openFrameworks based Visual Patching Creative-Coding Platform
WgShadertoy
A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
frogr
A flickr uploader for GNOME
e2designer
Skin editor for enigma2 written with Qt5
Blackbody
A thermogram viewer
Framed
Digital Picture frame for your NFTshowroom art and personal work
Telyn
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
