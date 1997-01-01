Graphics & Photography

Search apps
Kindle Comic Converter
An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books
Weasis
A free/libre/open medical DICOM viewer
XnSketch
Turn your photos into cartoon or sketch images
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
SolveSpace
A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool
Pencil2D
2D animation software supporting bitmap and vector graphics
CorePaint
A simple painting tool
Aliza MS
A free medical DICOM viewer
Synfig Studio
Create and edit 2D animations and compositions
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
Bforartists
Bforartists is a complete, free and opensource 3D suite to create CG content
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
Conjure
Magically transform images
Glaxnimate
Vector Animation Editor
FontForge
An outline font editor
Luminance HDR
Create HDR images
QElectroTech
Electrical diagram editor
Pick
A colour picker
Paleta
Generate color palettes with ease
Tiled
General purpose map editor
Voxel Paint
Paint in 3D using voxels!
F3D
A fast and minimalist 3D viewer
enve
2D animation
jdPixelUpscaler
Upscale Images per Pixel
Ristretto
Fast and lightweight image viewer
KColorChooser
Color selector and palette editor
Gromit-MPX
Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
KRuler
Screen Ruler
Koko
Image Gallery
