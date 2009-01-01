Search apps
Graphics & Photography
Graphics & Photography
OpenCPN
A concise Chartplotter and Navigation software
OCRFeeder
The complete OCR suite
Natron
Open-source video compositing software
Identity
Compare images and videos
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Image Scan
Image acquisition utilities for Epson
hugin
A panoramic photo stitcher and more
Lunacy
Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics
Photoflare
Simple but powerful Cross Platform Image Editor
MyPaint
Painting program for digital artists
MeshLab
Free and open source processing and editing 3D triangular meshes
KOReader
A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more
LeoCAD
Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks
TextSnatcher
Snatch Text with just a Drag
jPDF Tweak
Swiss Army Knife for PDF files
CloudCompare
3D point cloud and mesh processing software
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
Converseen
A batch image processor
Design
2D CAD for GNOME
MComix
Comic and general purpose image viewer
PhotoQt Image Viewer
View and manage images
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
Pix
Image Gallery
qView
Practical and minimal image viewer
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
YOGA Image Optimizer
Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
gImageReader
A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr
Avvie
Crop images for avatars or wallpapers
