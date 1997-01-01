Search apps
Graphics & Photography
196 results
Photopea
Free alternative for Adobe Photoshop users
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
gThumb Image Viewer
View and organize your images
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
Color Picker
Choose colors from the picker or the screen
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
RawTherapee
An advanced raw photo development program
Drawing
Edit screenshots or memes
Upscaler
Upscale and enhance images
Photos
Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
LibreCAD
2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)
Gwenview
Image Viewer
Blue Recorder
A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg
Font Manager
A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
LibreSprite
Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
XnConvert
Easily batch process images and edit metadata
Pixelorama
2D sprite editor with animation support
OpenToonz
2D animation
nomacs - Image Lounge
nomacs is a free, open source image viewer
Ciano
A multimedia file converter
Curtail
Compress your images
OpenSCAD
The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller
Blockbench
Blockbench - A boxy 3D model editor
A Photo Tool (Libre)
Photo editor for Linux
DisplayCAL
Display calibration and profiling with a focus on accuracy and versatility
Arianna
EBook Reader
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
