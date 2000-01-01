Search apps
Graphics & Photography
Graphics & Photography
196 results
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
Krita
Digital Painting, Creative Freedom
Inkscape
Vector Graphics Editor
Blender
Free and open source 3D creation suite
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
Flameshot
Powerful and simple to use screenshot software
Okular
Document Viewer

Document viewer for popular document formats
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
darktable
Organize and develop images from digital cameras
Image Viewer
Browse and rotate images
Shotwell
Digital photo organizer
draw.io
Create and share diagrams
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
XnView MP
View and organize your images
Cura
The world's most advanced 3d printer software
Pinta
Edit images and paint digitally
KolourPaint
Paint Program
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
Image Viewer
View images
Document Scanner
Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
PrusaSlicer
Get perfect 3D prints!
Epson Scan 2
Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer
Scribus
Open Source Page Layout and Desktop Publishing (DTP)
MuseScore
Create, play and print beautiful sheet music
Sweet Home 3D
Sweet Home 3D Interior Design Application
digiKam
Photo Management Program
Figma for Linux
Web-based collaborative design tool
VueScan
Scanning software for 6000+ scanners
