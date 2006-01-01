Search apps
529 results
Tuxemon
Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.
FreeOrion
Turn-based space empire and galactic conquest (4X) computer game
CorsixTH
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
FreeRCT
Theme park strategy game
Rolisteam RPG Client
Client Companion to Rolisteam Server
Eternal Lands
Eternal Lands is a free to play, graphical MMORPG
Pioneer
A game of lonely space adventure
Nanosaur
Send dinosaur eggs to the future before a meteor hits the Earth!
ltris
Game of skill with falling blocks
Unknown Horizons
Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game
Total Chaos Retro Edition
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
Not Tetris 2
Physics-based Tetris
Q2PRO
Enhanced Quake 2 client
Lugaru HD
Third person ninja rabbit fighting game
Tuxpuck
3D Shufflepuck Pong Game
TuxPusher
A fun coin pusher game featuring Tux!
Julius
Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III
RPMLauncher
A better Minecraft Launcher that supports multiple platforms and many functionalities for you to explore!
Doom Runner
Preset-oriented graphical launcher of ZDoom and derivatives
Search and Rescue II
Rescue Helicopter Simulator
Dragon’s Apprentice
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
Lix
Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer
Warsow
Fast paced 3D first person shooter
SDL-Ball
Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics
2006Scape
2006Scape is a free, Runescape 2006 Emulation server
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
FreeDM
Deathmatch game based on the Doom engine
OpenNox
OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine
Commander Genius
An Engine used to play the "Commander Keen" and "Cosmos the Cosmic Adventure" game series
DDNet
DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds
