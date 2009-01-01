Search apps
529 results
Dust Racing 2D
Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor
OpenTyrian
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Athenaeum
A libre replacement for Steam
SysDVR-Qt
Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Sudoku
Sudoku game
HDOS
High Detail Old School Runescape Client
Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
GNOME Tetravex
Reorder tiles to fit a square
LÖVE
LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.
X-Moto
2D motocross platform game
Atlantik
Monopoly®-like Board Games
HexGL
Space racing game
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
KSudoku
Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
Nexuiz Classic
A multiplayer first-person shooter
gbrainy
gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.
Cockatrice
Virtual tabletop for multiplayer card games
Cubiomes Viewer
An efficient Minecraft seed finder and map viewer.
godotGem
Controller client to emulate an xbox360 controller for windows
Naval Battle
Battle Ship Game
2009scape
Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
Reaction
Movie realism first-person-shooter
YSoccer
Retro style soccer game
UltraStar Deluxe
Karaoke program that evaluates your performance
OpenHV
Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
Kapman
Pac-Man Clone
Zatikon
Chess-like, fantasy game of conquering the enemy's castle
Teeworlds
Online multiplayer shooter game
