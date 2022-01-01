Search apps
529 results
Neverball
Deftly Guide a Rolling Ball through Many Slick 3D Levels
ChessX
Free Chess Database
Pingus
Guide groups of penguins through various obstacles
KMines
Minesweeper-like Game
War Thunder
War Thunder is the most comprehensive free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game.
Crosswords
Solve crossword puzzles
VCMI
Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
Super Tux Party
A party game starring FLOSS mascots
Red Eclipse
First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor
Libre TrainSim
Free Train Simulator for everyone
KNights
Chess game
Colobot
Colonize with bots
KBreakOut
KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
Roll 'm Up
Classic pinball game from late 90s.
OpenArena
Free and open source first-person shooter
ReTux
Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Voxel Paint
Paint in 3D using voxels!
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
Twine
Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories
FreeCol
FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.
Katawa Shoujo
A bishoujo-style visual novel
IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein
openMSX
Emulate all aspects of the MSX with high accuracy
Hatari
Atari ST/STE/TT/Falcon emulator
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
The Unofficial Homestuck Collection
An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
Widelands
A real-time build-up strategy game
HyperPlay
Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
