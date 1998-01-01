Search apps
529 results
RuneLite
RuneLite OSRS Client
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
DeSmuME
Nintendo DS emulator
GDLauncher
GDLauncher is a simple, yet powerful Minecraft custom launcher with a strong focus on the user experience.
RuneScape
A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG
SuperTux
A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin
OpenRA
Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
Vinegar
A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
DevilutionX
Diablo/Hellfire source port for modern operating systems
DOSBox Staging
DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
ZSNES
Super Nintendo emulator
bsnes
Super Nintendo emulator
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Kega Fusion
An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
PySolFC
Solitaire game compilation
zelda3
Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past
Airshipper
Airshipper is the official launcher for Veloren.
FlightGear
A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart
A kart racing mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Mindustry
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
OpenTTD
Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe
itch
Install, update and play indie games
Beyond All Reason
The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for
