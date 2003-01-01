Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Games
Action
Adventure
Arcade
Blocks
Board
Card
Emulators
Kids
Logic
Role Playing
Shooter
Simulation
Sports
Strategy
Games
529 results
Domestique Baston
A 1 vs. 1 fighting game
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
V2BlankBrowser
Web Browser, which do not junk screen
Omission
A deceptively simple word puzzle.
Kollision
Casual ball game
SokoGrump
Sokoban-like logic game featuring the Grumpy Cat
TetraSwap
A simple but challenging futuristic puzzle game!
Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
DarkRadiant
3D level editor for The Dark Mod and Doom 3
Fish Fillets
Puzzle game with 70 levels
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
Combined!
Combined! is a block puzzle game. Your goal is to connect blocks to get higher blocks on the board.
openflap
A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
Digital: A Love Story
A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
Hieroctive
A funny memory game to learn hieroglyphics !
Rue
A card game about deduction, love and regret.
Hitori
Play the Hitori puzzle game
ColorDeducto
A game based on logical induction
Polished Map
Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets
Jahresarbeit 2003
Find the largest area of connected squares
The Amazing Rules Of TAROT
Play a game of Tarot against the artificial intelligence
MKI3D Game
A simple OpenGL game of searching for tokens in 3D stages
E:D Market Connector
Updates the EDDN with data from your game
Polished Map++
Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets
SlimeVR
An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality
Porta War
Welcome to the war of the handhelds!
Simsu
Fill in numbers to solve puzzles
Kolor Lines
Tactical Game
The Mana Plus Client
Extended client for The Mana World and similar servers
1
...
15
16
17
18