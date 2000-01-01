Search apps
Max Massacre
A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
Trackballs
Steer a marble ball through a labyrinth
I Have No Tomatoes
Tomato smashing game
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
Dice
A simple dice game
Paint Spill
The color-filling puzzle game
Window Painter
Fill the board with the same colour of paint
Crimson Fields
A turn based tactical war game
Goat Attack
Multiplayer Pixel Art Shooter Game
Connectagram
Unscramble words placed in patterns
L'Abbaye des morts
An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history
Little Adventure
RPG Pixel Art little Game
Office Runner
Close your laptop lid and start running
Seahorse Adventures
Help barbie the seahorse float on bubbles to the moon
Porymap
A map editor for the Pokémon generation 3 decompilation projects
Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks
A fast paced match-3/blockfall game
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
Q3Rally
Survival racing game
OceanPop
A relaxing match 3 puzzle game with a twist
Convolution
Maze escaping game
Windstille 0.2
A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer
Hexalate
Spin circles to match colors
rRootage
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
Flippy
A clone of the classic board game Reversi
Teo
Thomson TO8D emulator
GNOME Robots
Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
Klickety
Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
Memorize
Find matching pairs
Xjump
A jumping game for modern graphical systems
pocket-sync
A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket
