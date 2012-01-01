Search apps
529 results
CuteMaze
Find targets in a maze
Kubrick
3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
Pentobi
Computer opponent for the board game Blokus
Freeciv Qt client
Qt based client for the Freeciv game
Shooting Pactris
A coop retro game with Tetris, Pacman and shmup gameplay.
Zaz
Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.
StationHub
Launcher for the open-source game Unitystation
Black Chocobo
A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII
evtest-qt
A simple input device tester for Qt
choria
Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
KSquares
Connect the dots to create squares
iQPuzzle
A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
Tilemap Studio
A tilemap editor for Game Boy, Color, Advance, DS, and SNES projects
Dinonuggy's Journey
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
KAtomic
Sokoban-like Logic Game
Hikou no mizu
Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
KSnakeDuel
Tron-like Game
Skippy The Bot
Skippy is on an epic quest to unravel its true destiny.
Warmux
A 2D game where funny characters launch funny weapons
Tanglet
Single player variant of Boggle
Feudal Tactics
Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.
KBlackbox
Blackbox Logic Game
Race into Space
A game to relive the 1960s Space Race
Wander No More
A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
Kanagram
Letter Order Game
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
irrlamb
3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
BilligSweeper
A cheap clone of Minesweeper
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
Type Off
A short 6 min typing speed game
