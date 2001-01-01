Search apps
529 results
Otto Matic
Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X
Find Billy!
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
Muehle
Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
Yakblt
A simple bullet-dodging game
Tali
Roll dice and score points
Robocode
Build the best - destroy the rest!
InfiniteShooter
A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
Lander
Lunar Lander style arcade game.
Konquest
Galactic Strategy Game
Humanity Must Perish
A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
Near Infinity
An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
Atomix
Build molecules out of single atoms
Randovania
A randomizer platform for a multitude of games
jdMrpackInstaller
Install Modrinth modpacks
Librerama
A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
Crossfire RPG
Roguelike multi-user RPG
HyperRogue
Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game
Gomoku
Gomoku game
RigelEngine
A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II
CoinKiller
A level editor for NSMB2
JClic
Educational activities and games for school students and educators
Pokete
A terminal based Pokemon like game
Voxel Paint Pro
Paint in 3D using solid shaded Voxels!
Tennix
Multiplayer Tennis Game
Naev
2D action/rpg space trading combat game
OpenRSC
Launcher for Open RuneScape Classic Servers
Slingshot
2D space shooting game with gravity
OpenLieroX
Sidescrolling shooter where you control worms armed with a range of weapons
