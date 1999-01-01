Search apps
529 results
Dynablaster Revenge
Remake of the game Dynablaster
Dhewm 3
dhewm 3 is a Doom 3 GPL source port
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
Urban Terror
Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements
Blurble
Word guessing game
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
Cap: Pirate Battleship
Battleship game, with a pirate theme
Potato Guy
A simple constructor game suitable for children and adults alike
World of PADMAN
Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people
Kolf
Miniature Golf
Tux Football
A great 2D soccer (sometimes called football) game
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
Atomic Tanks
Turn-based artillery strategy game
Tesseract
First-person shooter with cooperative in-game map editing
ZQuest Classic
A game engine for creating games similar to the popular classic adventure game
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
Nanosaur 2: Hatchling
Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry
JSettlers
A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
Five or More
Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
Space Station 14
Multiplayer disaster simulator
Midnightmare Teddy
Shoot and survive
Numpty Physics
A crayon-drawing based physics puzzle game
AAAAXY
A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces
Unvanquished
Fast paced, first person strategy game
KBlocks
Falling Blocks Game
Dave Gnukem
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Maze
A simple maze game
Bugdom
Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants
Taisei
An open source Touhou Project fangame
