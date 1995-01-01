Search apps
162 results
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
Kiwix
View offline content
KTouch
Touch Typing Tutor
Klavaro
A touch typing tutor
BlueJ
Java IDE for beginners
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
Aliza MS
A free medical DICOM viewer
Xiphos
Bible Study Guide
JOSM
Java OpenStreetMap Editor
Frog Squash
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Music Keyboard
Play music with this piano keyboard
Tux Typing
Educational typing tutor game starring Tux
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
GoldenDict-ng
Advanced dictionary lookup program
Bolls
A web app for reading the Bible with full emphasis on the God`s Word only. Sola scriptura
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
Gpredict
Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program
Hack
The destination for kids to learn how to code
Wordbook
Lookup definitions for any term
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
Colobot
Colonize with bots
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
Tux, of Math Command
TuxMath is an arcade game that helps kids practice their math facts
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
Filius
Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.
