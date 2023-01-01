Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Education
Education
162 results
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
GeoGebra
Dynamic mathematics software
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
Anki
Powerful, intelligent flash cards
GCompris
Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
Xmind (2023)
Mind Mapping & Brainstorming
OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
Kolibri
Offline education technology platform
Minuet
Music Education Software
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
DL: language lessons
Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
Paint
A sweet painting tool
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
LeoCAD
Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks
BibleTime
Bible Study Program
Mendeley
Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app
Marble
Virtual Globe
Plots
Simple graph plotting
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
Gaia Sky
Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects
1
2
3
...
6