Developer Tools

204 results
Inky
Write interactive narrative in inkle's markup language
TLA+ Toolbox
TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
VescTool
VESC® Tool is the all new and 100% revised replacement for BLDC-Tool
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
Alif Programming Language
Alif(ألف), Arabic programming language
Pure Data (Pd)
A real-time graphical programming environment for live interactive computer music
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
Mosaic
An openFrameworks based Visual Patching Creative-Coding Platform
Monomer Flatpak Example
Monomer Flatpak Example Application.
Howl
Lightweight editor with keyboard-centric minimalistic interface
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
SlimeVR
An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality
Rocket
Rocket Editor
SHM Modbus
A collection of tools to simulate a modbus TCP/RTU client
e2designer
Skin editor for enigma2 written with Qt5
KUIViewer
Qt Designer UI File Viewer
Turtlico
Programming tool for learning
esys-escript
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
Nift
Dynamic and static site generator
Kibi
A text editor in ≤1024 lines of code, written in Rust
Needly
an openQA needle editor written in Python
Hatch Previewer
Developer tool for packaged websites
