Developer Tools

Regex Tester
A simple app for testing regular expressions
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
Qt Linguist
Add translations to Qt applications
Qt QDBusViewer
Debug D-Bus applications
SASM
Simple cross-platform IDE for NASM, MASM, GAS and FASM assembly languages
KCachegrind
Profiler Frontend
ExpressLRS Configurator
Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
Greenfoot
Greenfoot
Eclipse 4DIAC IDE
An OpenSource IEC 61499 compatible PLC IDE
mos. Launcher
Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite
GraphUI
Graph Visualization
Pippy
Talk to your computer in Python
GStreamer Debug Viewer
Examine GStreamer debug log information
Titania X3D Editor
Edit, view, and navigate in X3D and VRML worlds
Robocode
Build the best - destroy the rest!
gitIgnore
.gitignore reference for various languages
Response
Test your Webpage's Responsiveness
Horizon EDA
A free EDA package
CoinKiller
A level editor for NSMB2
Spectator
Comfortably test your REST APIs!
SHADERed
Tool for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders
quickDocs
Quickly Read Developer Docs
Stoplight Studio
Stoplight Studio. Effortless API Design.
Textosaurus
Simple cross-platform text editor based on Qt and QScintilla
Pd-extended
An open source visual programming language for multimedia
pyfda
Python Filter Design Analysis Tool
DLT Viewer
Diagnostic Log and Trace viewing program
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
KLayout
Viewer and editor for mask layouts
