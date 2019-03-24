Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Developer Tools
Developer Tools
204 results
BinEd
Binary/Hexadecimal Editor
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
Repomaker
Create F-Droid repos with ease
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Gluon Scene Builder
Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.
SciTE
A SCIntilla based Text Editor
GetIt
Send HTTP requests to API endpoints
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
LCEDA Pro
An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool
Diffuse
Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
Queries
A workbench to interact with relational databases.
OpenHantek6022
DSO software for Hantek USB digital signal oscilloscopes 6022BE/BL
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
Escambo
Test and develop APIs
ZeroBrane Studio
Lightweight Lua-based IDE for Lua
Kompare
Diff/Patch Frontend
Bustle
Draw sequence diagrams of D-Bus activity
Lokalize
Computer-aided translation system
Gtranslator
Translate and localize applications and libraries
ARX
ARX Data Anonymization Tool
QXmlEdit
XML editor
Botfather
Universal automation framework
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
adventure-editor
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor
Purr Data
An open source visual programming language for multimedia, based on Pure Data
SmartSynchronize
Comparing Directories the Smart Way
veraPDF
veraPDF is a file-format validator for PDF/A archiving standard
Inform 7
Write interactive fiction
GstPipelineStudio
Draw your own GStreamer pipeline...
Xilinx Vivado Design Suite
Xilinx Design Suite for hardware development
1
...
3
4
5
6
7