Developer Tools
204 results
Pyzo
A Python IDE aimed at simplicity and interactivity
Pinegrow
Visual web editor for professionals
D-Spy
A D-Bus explorer for GNOME
CudaText
Open source and cross-platform text editor.
JD-GUI
A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files
RubyMine
Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more
Sequeler
Friendly SQL Client
Git Cola
Sleek and powerful Git GUI
PdfJumbler
Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files
Bless
Gtk# Hex Editor
Flatpak Developer Demo
Flatpak Developer Demo
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Twine
Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
KDiff3
A file and folder comparison and merge tool
UMLet
Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams
TurboWarp
A mod of Scratch with a compiler to run projects faster, dark mode, a bunch of addons, and more.
gResistor
Resistor color codes calculator
Umbrello
UML Modeller
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
SerialTest
A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP
Devhelp
A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
SLADE
It's a Doom editor
Cutter
Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt
010 Editor
Professional text and hex editing with binary templates
LÖVE
LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
Filius
Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.
Poedit
Simple translation editor
