Developer Tools
204 results
Qt Creator
Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams