Developer Tools

ImHex
A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers
Sublime Merge
Sublime Merge is a Git client, from the makers of Sublime Text
GHex
Inspect and edit binary files
Qt Creator
Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices
Ghidra
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite
GoLand
Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE
Qt Designer
Design GUIs for Qt applications
Clipboard
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
gitg
Graphical user interface for git
Godot 3
Godot game engine editor
KDevelop
Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
Zeal
Documentation browser
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
Epic Asset Manager
Manage your Epic assets
BlueJ
Java IDE for beginners
SmartGit
Get your commit done
JADX
Dex to Java decompiler
SoapUI Open Source
SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services
STM32CubeIDE
Integrated Development Environment for STM32
Glade
Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
Playhouse
Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript
GitFiend
A Git client designed for humans
Processing IDE
Open-source software prototyping platform
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
Commit
Commit message editor
Micro Text Editor
A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers