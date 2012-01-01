Developer Tools

Search apps
204 results
Meld
Compare and merge your files
guiscrcpy
Android Screen Mirroring Software
Whaler
Docker Container Management
Builder
An IDE for GNOME
Code - OSS
Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.
WebStorm
The smartest JavaScript IDE
DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases
PhpStorm
PHP IDE for Professional Development
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
Beekeeper Studio
The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams
Code::Blocks
IDE for C, C++ and Fortran
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
GNU Emacs
An extensible text editor
DataGrip
IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron
Rider
Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE
Workbench
Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Lapce
Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust
Geany
A fast and lightweight IDE
LibrePCB
Design Schematics and PCBs
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
Pulsar
A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor
RedisInsight
Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.
Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers
The essential tools for any JavaScript developer, including JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, XML, Yaml, Markdown languages support
Gitnuro
Multiplatform Git client
Chatbot Client
Electron wrapper for ChatGPT website
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
