Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Audio & Video
Audio & Video Editing
Midi
Mixer
Music
Player
Recorder
Sequencer
Tuner
TV
Audio & Video
264 results
TeleSculptor
Photogrammetry designed with a focus on aerial video
Movie Monad
A Free and Simple to use Video Player made with Haskell
e2 SAT Editor
Satellite channel lists editor: Enigma2, Neutrino, dreambox
Rockarrolla
A jukebox-like music player
Jamulus
Jamulus. Internet Jam Session Software
Stochas
Stochas sequencer
Floodlight Presenter
Free, libre, open source presentation and lyrics program
Scribl
Create simple instructional videos
Opentapes
Listen to Hip-Hop mixtapes
Pd-extended
An open source visual programming language for multimedia
Relaxator
Relax to soothing sounds
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
AVI MetaEdit
Embed, validate, and export AVI files metadata
YUView
QT based, cross-platform YUV player with an advanced analytic toolset
Pure Data (Pd)
A real-time graphical programming environment for live interactive computer music
VapourSynth Editor
Editor for VapourSynth scripts
Qcm
A Qt client for netease cloud music
QCTools
Quality Control Tools for Video Preservation
BWF MetaEdit
Embed, validate, and export BWF files metadata
Qoobar
Qoobar is a simple tags editor for classical music
Euterpe
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
jammr client
Play with musicians over the internet
MediaConch
Implementation checker, policy checker, reporter, and fixer
DV Analyzer
Analyze DV streams and report errors
1
...
7
8
9