Audio & Video
264 results
Ex Falso
Edit tags in your audio files
Transcribe!
Transcribe! - software to help transcribe recorded music
Helio Workstation
Helio Project libre music composition software
Meridius
Music Player for vk.com
gPodder-adaptive
Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike
OpenKJ
Professional karaoke hosting software
Subtitld
Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
Audok
A free, open source music player
NetEase Cloud Music GTK
Netease cloud music player based on Rust + GTK
HBud
Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
Kino
Kino DV non-linear video editor for the GNU/Linux and BSD platforms
Polyphone
Create your own instruments to play your favorite music
Parlatype
Media player for speech transcription
QNapi
A software for downloading and automatic matching subtitles to movies
C* Music Player
Console music player
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
Vvave
Play your music collection
YesPlayMusic
A High Appearance Third-Party Netease CloudMusic Player
JTDX
jtdx (forked WSJT-X for amateur radio communication)
Boram
Cross-platform graphical WebM converter.
SonoBus
Free and open source network audio streaming
Karaoke Mugen
Karaoke session manager and player
vimix
Video live mixer
slomoVideo
slowmoVideo is an OpenSource program that creates slow-motion videos from your footage.
QPrompt
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
Rhyme
The Home of your music.
Giada
Your hardcore loop machine
µPlayer
A simple GTK4 based video player for mobile phones
wavbreaker
GUI tool to split WAV, MP2 and MP3 files
