Audio & Video
264 results
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
TV-Browser
A free EPG
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
noson
Controller for SONOS
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
SongRec
An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.
Jellyfin MPV Shim
Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
FamiStudio
FamiStudio NES Music Editor
Zrythm
Digital audio workstation
Sound Juicer
CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
Subtitle Composer
Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
CPod
A simple, beautiful podcast app
Netease Cloud Music
A popular online music player developed by Netease
QMPlay2
Video and audio player
MellowPlayer
Cloud music integration for your desktop
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
Puddletag
A powerful ID3 tag editor
Hydrogen
Hydrogen Drum Machine
Quod Libet
Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection
Pithos
Pandora radio client
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
Cavasik
Audio visualizer based on CAVA
Google Play Music Desktop Player
Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
QQmusic
Online music streaming service
gmusicbrowser
Jukebox for large collection of music
Melody
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
Emby Server
The open media solution
