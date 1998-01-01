Audio & Video

Search apps
264 results
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences
VidCutter
Media Cutter + Joiner
Asunder
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder
Cavalier
Visualize audio with CAVA
AudioTube
Convergent YouTube Music client
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
Lollypop
Play and organize your music collection
Deezer
Online music streaming service
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Tagger
Tag your music
MusicBrainz Picard
MusicBrainz's music tagger
Podcasts
Listen to your favorite shows
LosslessCut
Save space by quickly and losslessly trimming video and audio files
JamesDSP
Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
Pitivi
Create and edit your own movies
Blue Recorder
A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg
SoundConverter
Convert audio files
Helvum
Patchbay for PipeWire
Music
Play and organize your music collection
MKVToolNix
Matroska files creator and tools
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
Goodvibes
Play web radios
Cozy
Listen to audio books
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
qpwgraph
A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface
Pipeline
A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
Minitube
YouTube app
