Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Audio & Video
Audio & Video Editing
Midi
Mixer
Music
Player
Recorder
Sequencer
Tuner
TV
Audio & Video
264 results
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
Spotify
Online music streaming service
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
Kdenlive
Video Editor
Audacity
Record and edit audio files
HandBrake
Video Transcoder
FreeTube
An Open Source YouTube app for privacy
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
Shotcut
Video editor
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
PulseEffects
Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
OpenShot Video Editor
An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor
GNOME Network Displays
Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
Parabolic
Download web video and audio
PulseAudio Volume Control
Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
Jellyfin Media Player
Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
Avidemux
Multi-purpose video editing and processing software
SMPlayer
A great media player
PowerISO
A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool
Celluloid
GTK+ frontend for mpv
Clementine Music Player
Plays music files and Internet radio
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
Blanket
Listen to different sounds
1
2
3
...
9