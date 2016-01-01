Search apps
467 results
Notepadqq
An advanced text editor
Hidamari
Video wallpaper for Linux
SGDBoop
Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
Nvidia System Monitor
Nvidia System Monitor Qt
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
GtkStressTesting
System utility designed to stress and monitor various hardware components
Hardware Probe
Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers
Simplenote
The simplest way to keep notes
Authy Desktop
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
Piper
Gaming mouse configuration utility
BoilR
Add non-steam games to your steam library
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
This app is verified
GNOME
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
Bootqt
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Touché
Multi-touch Gestures
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
AntiMicroX
Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
This app is verified
@antimicrox on GitHub
Barrier
Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Endeavour
Manage your tasks
LocalSend
Share files to nearby devices.
Firmware
Install firmware on devices
Mousai
Identify songs in seconds
This app is verified
@seadve on GitHub
DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases
Planner
Never worry about forgetting things again
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
This app is verified
@finefindus on GitHub
