Utilities

467 results

Notepadqq

An advanced text editor

Hidamari

Video wallpaper for Linux

SGDBoop

Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
steamgriddb.com

Nvidia System Monitor

Nvidia System Monitor Qt

Converter

Convert and manipulate images
@adhami3310 on GitLab

GtkStressTesting

System utility designed to stress and monitor various hardware components

Hardware Probe

Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers

Simplenote

The simplest way to keep notes

Authy Desktop

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

Piper

Gaming mouse configuration utility

BoilR

Add non-steam games to your steam library

Cryptomator

Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages

Solanum

Balance working time and break time
GNOME

Decoder

Scan and Generate QR Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Indicator-KDEConnect

AppIndicator for KDE Connect

Bootqt

Create bootable drives
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub

Warp

Fast and secure file transfer
drey.app

Touché

Multi-touch Gestures

ColorWall

The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
ktechpit.com

Logseq

A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base

AntiMicroX

Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
@antimicrox on GitHub

Barrier

Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

Endeavour

Manage your tasks

LocalSend

Share files to nearby devices.

Firmware

Install firmware on devices

Mousai

Identify songs in seconds
@seadve on GitHub

DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub