467 results
Sublime Text
Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
This app is verified
raggesilver.com
Extensions
Manage your GNOME Extensions
This app is verified
Verified
Bavarder
Chit-chat with an AI
This app is verified
@Bavarder on GitHub
Nextcloud Desktop
Nextcloud desktop synchronization client
Filelight
Show disk usage and delete unused files
This app is verified
KDE
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
Impression
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Steam ROM Manager
An app for managing ROMs in Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
GreenWithEnvy
System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card
Raspberry Pi Imager
Raspberry Pi imaging utility
Kooha
Elegantly record your screen
PowerISO
A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool
AppImage Pool
A simple, modern AppImageHub Client.
Atom
A hackable text editor for the 21st Century
OpenRGB
Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.
Neovim
Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
This app is verified
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab
Gradience
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
This app is verified
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Ark
Archiving Tool
This app is verified
KDE
FreeFileSync
Visual folder comparison and synchronization
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
youtubedl-gui
A simple-to-use, cross-platform graphical interface for youtube-dl.
Steam Deck Repo Manager
Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Font Downloader
Install fonts from online sources
Imaginer
Imagine with AI
This app is verified
imaginer.codeberg.page
