Utilities

467 results

Sublime Text

Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

Extensions

Manage your GNOME Extensions
Verified

Bavarder

Chit-chat with an AI
@Bavarder on GitHub

Nextcloud Desktop

Nextcloud desktop synchronization client

Filelight

Show disk usage and delete unused files
KDE

Parsec

Simple, low-latency game streaming

Impression

Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Steam ROM Manager

An app for managing ROMs in Steam
steamgriddb.com

ZapZap

Whatsapp Desktop for Linux

Fragments

A BitTorrent Client
haeckerfelix.de

Phoenicis PlayOnLinux

Install and run Windows software on Linux

GreenWithEnvy

System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card

Raspberry Pi Imager

Raspberry Pi imaging utility

Kooha

Elegantly record your screen

PowerISO

A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool

AppImage Pool

A simple, modern AppImageHub Client.

Atom

A hackable text editor for the 21st Century

OpenRGB

Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.

Neovim

Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability

Pika Backup

Keep your data safe
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab

Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
@GradienceTeam on GitHub

Ark

Archiving Tool
KDE

FreeFileSync

Visual folder comparison and synchronization

Peek

Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface

youtubedl-gui

A simple-to-use, cross-platform graphical interface for youtube-dl.

Steam Deck Repo Manager

Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.

Authenticator

Generate Two-Factor Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Font Downloader

Install fonts from online sources

Imaginer

Imagine with AI
imaginer.codeberg.page