Science

98 results

Molsketch

2D Molecular Structures Editor

OSCAR

The Open Source CPAP Analysis Reporter

Funkcio

Draw functions from points

TeleSculptor

Photogrammetry designed with a focus on aerial video

OSM Scout Server

Maps server providing tiles, geocoder, and router

Climaxima

Frontend for Maxima CAS

Bada Bib!

View and edit BibTeX entries

rpn

Reverse Polish Notation CLI calculator

Gwyddion

Program for SPM (scanning probe microscopy) data visualization and analysis

Grock

Displays geological maps of the UK.

PySimpleCV

Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling

kst

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE

TLA+ Toolbox

TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools

Fityk

Non-linear curve fitting and data analysis

Photometric Viewer

Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
@dlippok on GitHub

Rocs

Rocs Graph Theory
KDE

Kadas Albireo

Mapping application for non-specialized users

Tenmon

FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
nouspiro.space

Makhber

Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data

FIPS

OpenGL-based FITS image viewer

mMass

Open Source Mass Spectrometry Tool

CRUSH

Data reduction and imaging for select astronomical cameras

Profex

Open Source XRD and Rietveld Refinement

Syntalos

Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
@bothlab on GitHub

Tomviz

Free and open source tomographic visualization of nanoscale materials

Scram

Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis

RDPlot

RDPlot is a tool for plotting rate distortion curves

gencolormap

Color Map Generator

CutePeaks

standalone Sanger trace viewer

PoMiDAQ

View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
@bothlab on GitHub