Science
98 results
Molsketch
2D Molecular Structures Editor
OSCAR
The Open Source CPAP Analysis Reporter
Funkcio
Draw functions from points
TeleSculptor
Photogrammetry designed with a focus on aerial video
OSM Scout Server
Maps server providing tiles, geocoder, and router
Climaxima
Frontend for Maxima CAS
Bada Bib!
View and edit BibTeX entries
rpn
Reverse Polish Notation CLI calculator
Gwyddion
Program for SPM (scanning probe microscopy) data visualization and analysis
Grock
Displays geological maps of the UK.
PySimpleCV
Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling
kst
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
TLA+ Toolbox
TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools
Fityk
Non-linear curve fitting and data analysis
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
This app is verified
@dlippok on GitHub
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
Kadas Albireo
Mapping application for non-specialized users
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
This app is verified
nouspiro.space
Makhber
Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data
FIPS
OpenGL-based FITS image viewer
mMass
Open Source Mass Spectrometry Tool
CRUSH
Data reduction and imaging for select astronomical cameras
Profex
Open Source XRD and Rietveld Refinement
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
Tomviz
Free and open source tomographic visualization of nanoscale materials
Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
RDPlot
RDPlot is a tool for plotting rate distortion curves
gencolormap
Color Map Generator
CutePeaks
standalone Sanger trace viewer
PoMiDAQ
View and record videos from UCLA Miniscopes
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
