FreeCAD

An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org

Stellarium

Desktop Planetarium

KiCad

An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
kicad.org

JupyterLab Desktop

JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.

QGIS Desktop

A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System

GNU Octave

Interactive programming environment for numerical computations

KStars

Desktop Planetarium
KDE

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

jamovi

Real-time statistical spreadsheet

Scilab

Scientific software package for numerical computations

Plots

Simple graph plotting
@alexhuntley on GitHub

Meteo

Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps

Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Citations

Manage your bibliography
@msandova on GNOME GitLab

Kalzium

Periodic Table of Elements
KDE

Marble

Virtual Globe
KDE

The Gnumeric Spreadsheet

A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program

Pure Maps

Maps and navigation

Qalculate! (GTK UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

GNU PSPP

GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data

Gaia Sky

Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects

BOINC Manager

Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas

Qalculate! (Qt UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

Graphs

Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
sjoerd.se

Siril

Astronomical image (pre-)processing program

Genius

Genius is a general purpose calculator program

FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

Gpredict

Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program

LabPlot

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE

Setzer

Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
cvfosammmm.org