Science
98 results
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org
freecadweb.org
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
KiCad
An EDA suite for schematic and circuit board design
kicad.org
kicad.org
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
KDE
KDE
Identity
Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
jamovi
Real-time statistical spreadsheet
Scilab
Scientific software package for numerical computations
Plots
Simple graph plotting
@alexhuntley on GitHub
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Citations
Manage your bibliography
@msandova on GNOME GitLab
@msandova on GNOME GitLab
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
KDE
KDE
Marble
Virtual Globe
KDE
KDE
The Gnumeric Spreadsheet
A High-Precision Spreadsheet Program
Pure Maps
Maps and navigation
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
GNU PSPP
GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data
Gaia Sky
Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects
BOINC Manager
Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas
Qalculate! (Qt UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Graphs
Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
sjoerd.se
sjoerd.se
Siril
Astronomical image (pre-)processing program
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Gpredict
Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE
KDE
Setzer
Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
cvfosammmm.org
cvfosammmm.org
