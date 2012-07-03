Networking

273 results

Dayon!

Remote assistance made easy!

JackTrip

Connect and play with other musicians

GNUnet Messenger

A GTK based GUI for the Messenger service of GNUnet.

Quadrix

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

Comic Sticks

Read xkcd: a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language

Quaternion

Qt5-based client for Matrix networks

siptop

sipgate for desktop

BitcoinHD Core

Connect to the BitcoinHD P2P network

Choqok

Micro-blogging client
KDE

Poezio

Poezio is a free console XMPP client

Rest Scope

A simple http/rest testing tool built with D and GtkD.

Dash Electrum

Lightweight Dash client

Spectral

IM client for the Matrix protocol

Moment

Customizable and keyboard-operable Matrix client
mx-moment.xyz

MinesTRIX

A privacy focused social media based on Matrix

Ruqola

Rocket Chat Client
KDE

Gyre

A downloader for videos from Coub

Qcm

A Qt client for netease cloud music
@hypengw on GitHub

Tally for Plausible

Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
cassidyjames.com

Gobby

Edit text files collaboratively

Groestlcoin Core

Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

Daty

Free Wikidata editor.

Lobjur

A simple lobste.rs client

Métier

Multi-currency blockchain wallet and Open-Transactions client

Lith

WeeChat Relay Client

Vertcoin Core

Fully validating Vertcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

Brosix

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

INENDI Inspector

Explore your data
@inendi on GitLab

Nem Desktop

Chat with friends.

VergeCurrency

VergeCurrency, A secure and user-friendly digital currency.