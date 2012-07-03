Search apps
Networking
Networking
273 results
Dayon!
Remote assistance made easy!
JackTrip
Connect and play with other musicians
GNUnet Messenger
A GTK based GUI for the Messenger service of GNUnet.
Quadrix
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol
Comic Sticks
Read xkcd: a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language
Quaternion
Qt5-based client for Matrix networks
siptop
sipgate for desktop
BitcoinHD Core
Connect to the BitcoinHD P2P network
Choqok
Micro-blogging client
KDE
KDE
Poezio
Poezio is a free console XMPP client
Rest Scope
A simple http/rest testing tool built with D and GtkD.
Dash Electrum
Lightweight Dash client
Spectral
IM client for the Matrix protocol
Moment
Customizable and keyboard-operable Matrix client
mx-moment.xyz
mx-moment.xyz
MinesTRIX
A privacy focused social media based on Matrix
Ruqola
Rocket Chat Client
KDE
KDE
Gyre
A downloader for videos from Coub
Qcm
A Qt client for netease cloud music
@hypengw on GitHub
@hypengw on GitHub
Tally for Plausible
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
cassidyjames.com
cassidyjames.com
Gobby
Edit text files collaboratively
Groestlcoin Core
Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
Daty
Free Wikidata editor.
Lobjur
A simple lobste.rs client
Métier
Multi-currency blockchain wallet and Open-Transactions client
Lith
WeeChat Relay Client
Vertcoin Core
Fully validating Vertcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
Brosix
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
INENDI Inspector
Explore your data
@inendi on GitLab
@inendi on GitLab
Nem Desktop
Chat with friends.
VergeCurrency
VergeCurrency, A secure and user-friendly digital currency.
