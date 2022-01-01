Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Networking
Networking
273 results
Outline Manager
Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
This app is verified
jpexs.com
Torrent File Editor
Edit and create .torrent files
RiftShare
Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole
VServer
Access your files from any device on the same network
KTrip
Public transport navigator
This app is verified
KDE
Flrig
Amateur Radio Rig Control
LibreTrack
Private, cross-platform package tracking app
Kaidan
User-friendly and modern chat app for every device
Alligator
Feed reader for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
Writernote
Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
This app is verified
@giacomogroppi on GitHub
SparkleShare
Magic self hosted Git file sync
IRPF 2022
File your taxes in Brazil
BlueJeans
BlueJeans Desktop App
HackUp
Read Hacker News from the desktop
KVIrc
KVIrc is a free portable IRC client
Syphon
chat with your privacy and freedom intact
This app is verified
syphon.org
Manyverse Desktop
decentralized social network
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
IRCCloud
Modern, always-connected IRC client service
Diccionario de la Lengua
Busca palabras en el DLE
This app is verified
mardojai.com
Headlamp
An easy-to-use and extensible web UI for Kubernetes
Srain
Modern IRC client written in GTK
Lanchat
LAN chat and file transfer
This app is verified
youkai.pl
OWNR Crypto wallet & Visa Card
Send, receive, withdraw, exchange & buy virtual currencies. Only you control access and assets
Quassel Client
Modern distributed IRC client
Spectator
Comfortably test your REST APIs!
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
This app is verified
@dimkr on GitHub
Dayon!
Remote assistance made easy!
Syndic
Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader
1
...
6
7
8
9
10