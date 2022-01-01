Networking

273 results

Outline Manager

Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server

JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler

Decompile and edit SWF files
jpexs.com

Torrent File Editor

Edit and create .torrent files

RiftShare

Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole

VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

KTrip

Public transport navigator
KDE

Flrig

Amateur Radio Rig Control

LibreTrack

Private, cross-platform package tracking app

Kaidan

User-friendly and modern chat app for every device

Alligator

Feed reader for mobile devices
KDE

Writernote

Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
@giacomogroppi on GitHub

SparkleShare

Magic self hosted Git file sync

IRPF 2022

File your taxes in Brazil

BlueJeans

BlueJeans Desktop App

HackUp

Read Hacker News from the desktop

KVIrc

KVIrc is a free portable IRC client

Syphon

chat with your privacy and freedom intact
syphon.org

Manyverse Desktop

decentralized social network

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

IRCCloud

Modern, always-connected IRC client service

Diccionario de la Lengua

Busca palabras en el DLE
mardojai.com

Headlamp

An easy-to-use and extensible web UI for Kubernetes

Srain

Modern IRC client written in GTK

Lanchat

LAN chat and file transfer
youkai.pl

OWNR Crypto wallet & Visa Card

Send, receive, withdraw, exchange & buy virtual currencies. Only you control access and assets

Quassel Client

Modern distributed IRC client

Spectator

Comfortably test your REST APIs!

gplaces

A terminal based Gemini client
@dimkr on GitHub

Dayon!

Remote assistance made easy!

Syndic

Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader