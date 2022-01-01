Search apps
Graphics & Photography
189 results
Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Ipe
The Ipe extensible drawing editor
This app is verified
otfried.org
GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
Glyphtracer
Convert images of letters to a font
Quixel Bridge
The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools
ImEditor
Simple & versatile image editor
jdAnimatedImageEditor
A simple program for creating animated Images
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Autopano Pro
Professional image stitching software made by Kolor
Kontrast
A Color Contrast Checker
This app is verified
KDE
Scan Tailor
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
vengi VoxEdit
voxel editor
KGeoTag
Photo geotagging program
This app is verified
KDE
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
GPS Correlate
GPS Correlate attaches EXIF GPS location tags to images
FOSStriangulator
A tool for making triangulated illustrations out of photos
Laigter
Tool to generate normal, specular, occlussion and parallax maps for 2D textures
gpuvis
A GPU Trace Visualizer
Aurora
Aurora by Excess
PicPlanner
Plan your next photo locations
This app is verified
zwarf.de
KGraphViewer
A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
This app is verified
KDE
LPub3D
LPub3D - An LDraw Building Instruction Editor
WgShadertoy
A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
This app is verified
@fralonra on GitHub
vipsdisp
Image viewer
FotoToon
Create your own comic
Splash
Video-mapping software
KXStitch
A cross stitch pattern creator
This app is verified
KDE
Svgvi
SVG viewer and editor using XML declarations
ParaPara
An image viewer without library
Titania X3D Editor
Edit, view, and navigate in X3D and VRML worlds
LDView
LDraw model viewer
1
...
4
5
6
7