Graphics & Photography

189 results

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Ipe

The Ipe extensible drawing editor
otfried.org

GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

Glyphtracer

Convert images of letters to a font

Quixel Bridge

The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools

ImEditor

Simple & versatile image editor

jdAnimatedImageEditor

A simple program for creating animated Images
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Autopano Pro

Professional image stitching software made by Kolor

Kontrast

A Color Contrast Checker
KDE

Scan Tailor

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

vengi VoxEdit

voxel editor

KGeoTag

Photo geotagging program
KDE

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

GPS Correlate

GPS Correlate attaches EXIF GPS location tags to images

FOSStriangulator

A tool for making triangulated illustrations out of photos

Laigter

Tool to generate normal, specular, occlussion and parallax maps for 2D textures

gpuvis

A GPU Trace Visualizer

Aurora

Aurora by Excess

PicPlanner

Plan your next photo locations
zwarf.de

KGraphViewer

A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
KDE

LPub3D

LPub3D - An LDraw Building Instruction Editor

WgShadertoy

A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
@fralonra on GitHub

vipsdisp

Image viewer

FotoToon

Create your own comic

Splash

Video-mapping software

KXStitch

A cross stitch pattern creator
KDE

Svgvi

SVG viewer and editor using XML declarations

ParaPara

An image viewer without library

Titania X3D Editor

Edit, view, and navigate in X3D and VRML worlds

LDView

LDraw model viewer