Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Games
Strategy
Strategy
50 results
OpenClonk
Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids
MegaMek
Fight using giant robots, tanks, and/or infantry on a hex-based map.
KsirK
World Domination Strategy Game
This app is verified
KDE
Tanks of Freedom
Indie Turn Based Strategy in Isometric Pixel Art
Freeciv Qt client
Qt based client for the Freeciv game
KNetWalk
KNetWalk is a game for system administrators
This app is verified
KDE
KAtomic
Sokoban-like Logic Game
This app is verified
KDE
Return to the Roots
Fan project that reimplements The Settlers 2 game
Wyrmsun
Strategy game based on history, mythology and fiction
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game
Race into Space
A game to relive the 1960s Space Race
Crimson Fields
A turn based tactical war game
Konquest
Galactic Strategy Game
This app is verified
KDE
Slingshot
2D space shooting game with gravity
Feudal Tactics
Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.
Springlobby
Play online RTS games with the Spring engine
Klickety
Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
This app is verified
KDE
Killbots
Outsmart the killer robots to win
This app is verified
KDE
Kolor Lines
Tactical Game
This app is verified
KDE
KJumpingCube
Territory Capture Game
This app is verified
KDE
1
2