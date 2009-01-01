Strategy

50 results

OpenClonk

Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids

MegaMek

Fight using giant robots, tanks, and/or infantry on a hex-based map.

KsirK

World Domination Strategy Game
KDE

Tanks of Freedom

Indie Turn Based Strategy in Isometric Pixel Art

Freeciv Qt client

Qt based client for the Freeciv game

KNetWalk

KNetWalk is a game for system administrators
KDE

KAtomic

Sokoban-like Logic Game
KDE

Return to the Roots

Fan project that reimplements The Settlers 2 game

Wyrmsun

Strategy game based on history, mythology and fiction

Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries

Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game

Race into Space

A game to relive the 1960s Space Race

Crimson Fields

A turn based tactical war game

Konquest

Galactic Strategy Game
KDE

Slingshot

2D space shooting game with gravity

Feudal Tactics

Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.

Springlobby

Play online RTS games with the Spring engine

Klickety

Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
KDE

Killbots

Outsmart the killer robots to win
KDE

Kolor Lines

Tactical Game
KDE

KJumpingCube

Territory Capture Game
KDE