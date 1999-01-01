Search apps
0 A.D.
Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
This app is verified
wesnoth.org
OpenRA
Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games
Unciv
Turn-based strategy game
Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client
Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
Warzone 2100
In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
This app is verified
wz2100.net
fheroes2
fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine
Dune Legacy
A modern Dune II reimplementation
Hedgewars
Funny turn-based artillery game, featuring fighting Hedgehogs!
Thrive
An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
This app is verified
revolutionarygamesstudio.com
KMines
Minesweeper-like Game
This app is verified
KDE
SCID
A chess database application
FreeRCT
Theme park strategy game
This app is verified
freerct.net
Colobot
Colonize with bots
FreeOrion
Turn-based space empire and galactic conquest (4X) computer game
Naval Battle
Battle Ship Game
This app is verified
KDE
Unknown Horizons
Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game
Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks
Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
FreeCol
FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.
Widelands
A real-time build-up strategy game
VCMI
Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III
Backgammony
A backgammon frontend with multiplayer support
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
OpenHV
Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
This app is verified
@openhv on GitHub
Unvanquished
Fast paced, first person strategy game
MegaGlest
Real time strategy game (RTS)
LGeneral
Turn based strategy game engine (like Panzer General)
JSettlers
A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android
