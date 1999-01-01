Strategy

50 results

0 A.D.

Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare

Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability

Battle for Wesnoth

A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org

OpenRA

Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games

Unciv

Turn-based strategy game

Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client

Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game

Stone Kingdoms

Open source Stronghold fan remake
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io

Warzone 2100

In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
wz2100.net

fheroes2

fheroes2 is a recreation of Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine

Dune Legacy

A modern Dune II reimplementation

Hedgewars

Funny turn-based artillery game, featuring fighting Hedgehogs!

Thrive

An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
revolutionarygamesstudio.com

KMines

Minesweeper-like Game
KDE

SCID

A chess database application

FreeRCT

Theme park strategy game
freerct.net

Colobot

Colonize with bots

FreeOrion

Turn-based space empire and galactic conquest (4X) computer game

Naval Battle

Battle Ship Game
KDE

Unknown Horizons

Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game

Chess Comp Stomp with Hacks

Defeat the chess AI using hacks!
@dtsudo on GitHub

FreeCol

FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.

Widelands

A real-time build-up strategy game

VCMI

Open-source game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic III

Backgammony

A backgammon frontend with multiplayer support

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

OpenHV

Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
@openhv on GitHub

Unvanquished

Fast paced, first person strategy game

MegaGlest

Real time strategy game (RTS)

LGeneral

Turn based strategy game engine (like Panzer General)

JSettlers

A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android