Speed Dreams
Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game
Stunt Rally
Racing game with rally style of driving
Trigger Rally
Fast-paced single-player rally racing game
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy
Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features
Dust Racing 2D
Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor
YSoccer
Retro style soccer game
X-Moto
2D motocross platform game
Tuxpuck
3D Shufflepuck Pong Game
Tennix
Multiplayer Tennis Game
Office Runner
Close your laptop lid and start running