Simulation

19 results

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

Minetest

Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game

Veloren

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

OpenTTD

Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe

The Powder Toy

Physics sandbox game

Endless Sky

Space exploration and combat game

FlightGear

A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator

OpenRCT2

A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management

Billiards

Fun 3D billiards game

Libre TrainSim

Free Train Simulator for everyone

Augustus

Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay

Pioneer

A game of lonely space adventure

Unknown Horizons

Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game

Julius

Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III

CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

Sandbox

A sand simulation game

Construo

A wire-frame construction game

Ri-li

Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine

Windstille 0.2

A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer