Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Games
Simulation
Simulation
19 results
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Minetest
Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game
Veloren
Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.
OpenTTD
Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe
The Powder Toy
Physics sandbox game
Endless Sky
Space exploration and combat game
FlightGear
A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator
OpenRCT2
A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management
Billiards
Fun 3D billiards game
Libre TrainSim
Free Train Simulator for everyone
Augustus
Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay
Pioneer
A game of lonely space adventure
Unknown Horizons
Open Source Real-Time Economy Simulation Game
Julius
Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III
CorsixTH
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
Sandbox
A sand simulation game
Construo
A wire-frame construction game
Ri-li
Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine
Windstille 0.2
A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer