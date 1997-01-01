Shooter

13 results

GZDoom

Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games

Xonotic

Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter

OpenSpades

Open Source voxel shooter

EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

Zandronum

Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online

Yamagi Quake II

Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II

Red Eclipse

First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor

IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Nexuiz Classic

A multiplayer first-person shooter

Empty Clip

Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
@jazztickets on GitLab

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

Dhewm 3

dhewm 3 is a Doom 3 GPL source port

ezQuake

a modern QuakeWorld client focused on competitive online play