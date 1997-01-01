Search apps
13 results
GZDoom
Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
OpenSpades
Open Source voxel shooter
EDuke32
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
Zandronum
Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online
Yamagi Quake II
Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II
Red Eclipse
First-person shooter with agile gameplay and built-in editor
IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Nexuiz Classic
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
Dhewm 3
dhewm 3 is a Doom 3 GPL source port
ezQuake
a modern QuakeWorld client focused on competitive online play