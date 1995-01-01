Search apps
11 results
GCompris
Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
KDE
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org
ReTux
Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
KDE
KHangMan
Hangman Game
KDE
Potato Guy
A simple constructor game suitable for children and adults alike
KDE
Anagramarama
Make words from a jumble of letters
Find Billy!
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
Kanagram
Letter Order Game
KDE
JClic
Educational activities and games for school students and educators
Dinonuggy's Journey
A pixel art 2d platformer game.