22 results
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
This app is verified
GNOME
KMahjongg
Mahjong Solitaire
This app is verified
KDE
ChessX
Free Chess Database
SCID
A chess database application
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
This app is verified
GNOME
Super Tux Party
A party game starring FLOSS mascots
KNights
Chess game
This app is verified
KDE
Tabletop Club
Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox
Bovo
"Five in a row" board game
This app is verified
KDE
Kigo
Go Board Game
This app is verified
KDE
Chess Clock
Time games of over-the-board chess
This app is verified
clarahobbs.com
GtkAtlantic
A game like Monopoly
KFourInLine
KFourInLine is a four-in-a-row game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Muehle
Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
This app is verified
kubux.net
Kiriki
Yahtzee-like Dice Game
This app is verified
KDE
KReversi
Reversi Board Game
This app is verified
KDE
KSquares
Connect the dots to create squares
This app is verified
KDE
Peg-E
Jump pegs to eliminate them
Pentobi
Computer opponent for the board game Blokus
KBlackbox
Blackbox Logic Game
This app is verified
KDE
Infector
Play the classic two- to four-player board game Ataxx