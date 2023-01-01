Board

22 results

GNOME Chess

Play the classic two-player board game of chess

GNOME Mahjongg

Match tiles and clear the board
GNOME

KMahjongg

Mahjong Solitaire
KDE

ChessX

Free Chess Database

SCID

A chess database application

GNOME Reversi

Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
GNOME

Super Tux Party

A party game starring FLOSS mascots

KNights

Chess game
KDE

Tabletop Club

Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox

Bovo

"Five in a row" board game
KDE

Kigo

Go Board Game
KDE

Chess Clock

Time games of over-the-board chess
clarahobbs.com

GtkAtlantic

A game like Monopoly

KFourInLine

KFourInLine is a four-in-a-row game by KDE
KDE

Muehle

Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
kubux.net

Kiriki

Yahtzee-like Dice Game
KDE

KReversi

Reversi Board Game
KDE

KSquares

Connect the dots to create squares
KDE

Peg-E

Jump pegs to eliminate them

Pentobi

Computer opponent for the board game Blokus

KBlackbox

Blackbox Logic Game
KDE

Infector

Play the classic two- to four-player board game Ataxx