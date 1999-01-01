Search apps
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
This app is verified
scummvm.org
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
zelda3
Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup
Roguelike dungeon exploration game
Katawa Shoujo
A bishoujo-style visual novel
Pioneer
A game of lonely space adventure
Colobot
Colonize with bots
Eternal Lands
Eternal Lands is a free to play, graphical MMORPG
Bugdom
Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants
Pekka Kana 2
Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers
Nanosaur 2: Hatchling
Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry
Naev
2D action/rpg space trading combat game
The Legend of Edgar
2D Adventure Platform Game
Solarus Launcher
Browse and play your Solarus quest collection.
Naikari
2-D space-trading sandbox game
Windstille 0.2
A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer
Digital: A Love Story
A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988
The Mana Plus Client
Extended client for The Mana World and similar servers
don't take it personally, babe, it just ain't your story
A spiritual sequel of sorts to Digital: A Love Story, set in a prestigious private high school, and on the social networks of 2027
Karambola
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
This app is verified
agatanawrot.com