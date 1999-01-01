Adventure

21 results

ScummVM

Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
scummvm.org

Prism Launcher

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
prismlauncher.org

zelda3

Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup

Roguelike dungeon exploration game

Katawa Shoujo

A bishoujo-style visual novel

Pioneer

A game of lonely space adventure

Colobot

Colonize with bots

Eternal Lands

Eternal Lands is a free to play, graphical MMORPG

Bugdom

Save Bugdom from Thorax's evil Fire Ants

Pekka Kana 2

Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers

Nanosaur 2: Hatchling

Fly a pterodactyl who’s loaded with hi-tech weaponry

Naev

2D action/rpg space trading combat game

The Legend of Edgar

2D Adventure Platform Game

Solarus Launcher

Browse and play your Solarus quest collection.

Naikari

2-D space-trading sandbox game

Windstille 0.2

A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer

Digital: A Love Story

A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988

The Mana Plus Client

Extended client for The Mana World and similar servers

don't take it personally, babe, it just ain't your story

A spiritual sequel of sorts to Digital: A Love Story, set in a prestigious private high school, and on the social networks of 2027

Karambola

Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
agatanawrot.com